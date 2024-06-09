TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,602,000 after acquiring an additional 300,457 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $110,244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,774,000 after buying an additional 116,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

NLY opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

