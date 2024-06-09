TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Utz Brands worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 103,448 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 855,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In related news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $7,464,322.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 589,404 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,550. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

UTZ stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -92.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

