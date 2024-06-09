TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.78 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 122,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

