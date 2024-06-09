TD Asset Management Inc Invests $1.82 Million in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRS. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $173,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 0.5 %

Leonardo DRS stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

