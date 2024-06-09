TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,956 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Denali Therapeutics worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DNLI. CWM LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.