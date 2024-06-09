TD Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 196,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 95,282 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $36.48 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $352,970.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,071. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

