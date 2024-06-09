TD Asset Management Inc Raises Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Trading Down 0.9 %

ANDE opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $203,253.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,391.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $73,750.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $454,004 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

