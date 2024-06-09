TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Oscar Health worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,743 shares during the period. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 392,837 shares in the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 2,793,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,489,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 683,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

