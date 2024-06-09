TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,606 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $11.50 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

