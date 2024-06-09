TD Asset Management Inc Sells 24,181 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,181 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clarivate by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $5.69 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

