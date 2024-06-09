TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $536.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $520.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $500.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

