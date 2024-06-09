TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Helios Technologies worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLIO. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

HLIO opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $67.31.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

