TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

