Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.77.

TXRH opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.31. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

