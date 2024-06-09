The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $338.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $346.91 and a 200-day moving average of $326.72. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock worth $23,916,855 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CI

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.