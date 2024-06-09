The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to $62.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

