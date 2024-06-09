The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 298.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $154.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

