The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Marcus worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,410,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 2,777,533.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 166,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 166,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Marcus stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.46. The Marcus Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $138.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

