The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.61

Shares of The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.61 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 80.98 ($1.04). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($1.04), with a volume of 22,603 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
In other The Rank Group news, insider Richard Harris purchased 43,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £29,385.53 ($37,649.62). Corporate insiders own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and Enracha Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, slot machine games, food and drink, and live entertainment.
