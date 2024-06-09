THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,187,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,391,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after purchasing an additional 262,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,352,000 after purchasing an additional 198,982 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $97.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THO. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

