Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Tilly's alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TLYS

Tilly’s Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,518,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.