Timothy S. Cabral Sells 15,000 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $183.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.72 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $305,543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $227,673,000. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $157,043,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 239.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

