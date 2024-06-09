Timothy W. Byrne Sells 7,389 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.68, for a total value of $2,487,728.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $322.61 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.57 and a 1-year high of $378.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.66.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

