TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.