Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 18,743 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 277.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 558,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 42,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 555.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.76. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

