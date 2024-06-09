Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 52,443 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 421.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EQT alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of EQT by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Down 0.3 %

EQT stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. EQT Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $1,425,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.