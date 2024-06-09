TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $133.02, but opened at $136.36. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $137.00, with a volume of 47,581 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

In related news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $168,988.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,139,000 after buying an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,979 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 994,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,884 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 763,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,239,000 after acquiring an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

