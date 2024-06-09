Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Trevena from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Trevena Stock Performance

TRVN stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.61% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

