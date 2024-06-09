Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.80 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.73). 769,861 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 569,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.10 ($0.73).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.68, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of £224.28 million, a P/E ratio of 633.33 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.37 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (the "Company") is a Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 as a public company limited by shares on 12 June 2017. The address of the registered office is 1 King William Street, United Kingdom, EC4N 7AF.

