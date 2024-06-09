UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $87.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,011.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Abigail M. Wendel sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $95,387.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,011.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,440 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $124,689.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,649,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,888. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMB Financial

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.