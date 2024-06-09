United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. United Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

United Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 21.47%.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

