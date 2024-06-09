Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven Andrew Zabel sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,241,880.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,595. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.97.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

