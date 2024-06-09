US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $61.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on USFD

US Foods Price Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $53.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.