Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

VALE stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vale by 21.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after buying an additional 3,092,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,269,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,561,000 after acquiring an additional 485,702 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,837,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,876,000 after buying an additional 75,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,399,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 705,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

