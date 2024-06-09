VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Price Down 4.8%

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.17 and last traded at $34.29. Approximately 5,151,684 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 25,158,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.01.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 150,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 35,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

