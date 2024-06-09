Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,397 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $128,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

