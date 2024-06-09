Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $361.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.67 and a 200-day moving average of $329.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $363.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

