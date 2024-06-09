Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $126,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
