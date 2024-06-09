Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $126,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,596,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 610,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,613,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.