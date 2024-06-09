Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,573,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,687 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $66,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,321,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 718,004 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,498,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 285,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $365,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,956 shares of company stock worth $418,759 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

