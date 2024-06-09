VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,495,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,502 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $79,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 150.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

