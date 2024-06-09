VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.