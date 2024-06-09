Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 918 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on J. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $139.06 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.09 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

