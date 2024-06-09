Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,190,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $229,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,816,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 976,971 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 267,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

