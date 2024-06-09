Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,816,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,582,000 after buying an additional 976,971 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 267,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $8.27 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

