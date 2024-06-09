Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 5,173 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 252,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $87.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

