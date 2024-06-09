Watchman Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Watchman Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in NVR by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,821,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,497.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7,654.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7,337.11. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. UBS Group raised their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

