Watchman Group Inc. Has $944,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IUSV stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.