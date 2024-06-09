Watchman Group Inc. Has $944,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Watchman Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,262,000 after buying an additional 163,316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,426,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IUSV stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $90.64.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.