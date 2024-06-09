Watchman Group Inc. Increases Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,601.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,550.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,483.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

