Watchman Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Watchman Group Inc. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSL. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.9% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $408.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $229.44 and a 52 week high of $430.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

