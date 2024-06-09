Watchman Group Inc. Takes $3.24 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 198.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 55.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $271.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.93.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

